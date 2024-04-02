Francis (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Astros, going 5.1 innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits and a walk. He struck out seven.

Francis made his 22nd MLB appearance Monday. However, the outing marked his first start. The 28-year-old's lack of starting experience showed, serving up a two-run homer to Kyle Tucker and a solo home run to Yainer Diaz in the first inning before being tagged by Jeremy Pena for a solo shot in the second frame. Despite the awful 2024 debut, fantasy managers should hold some level of hope for Francis if he makes another trip around the rotation considering his 3.38 ERA in spring training and 1.73 ERA over 36.1 innings in 2023. While it's certainly possible the Blue Jays look elsewhere to fill Alek Manoah's (shoulder) turn, Francis is tentatively scheduled to face the Yankees on Sunday.