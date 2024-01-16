The Blue Jays claimed Serven off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Serven has gone from the Rockies to the Cubs and now to the Blue Jays via waivers this month. The 28-year-old has slashed just .195/.248/.314 over 228 plate appearances at the major-league level, even as his home games have been played at Coors Field. Serven does have options remaining and, if he's still with the Blue Jays come Opening Day, seems likely to be assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.