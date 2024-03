Serven will be on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Serven registered five hits in 23 at-bats this spring -- three of which were home runs -- and drove in 12 RBI. However, his performance likely didn't factor into the decision to keep him on the roster as much as Danny Jansen's (wrist) imminent trip to the injured list. Serven will open the year as the backup to Alejandro Kirk.