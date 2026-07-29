Athletics' Brian Serven: Blasts first homer

Serven went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Serven broke the game open in the seventh inning, taking Jake Bennett deep for a two-run homer. It was his first home run as a member of the Athletics and his first major-league homer since 2022. The veteran backstop has logged just seven plate appearances at the major-league level this season, collecting two hits including Tuesday's long ball. With Shea Langeliers sidelined by a torn meniscus, Serven could receive an extended chance in the majors this time around. He slashed .308/.401/.538 across 61 games at Triple-A Las Vegas and is expected to serve as the backup catcher behind fill-in starter Jonah Heim.