Serven will start at catcher and hit in the No. 8 spot in Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

After being DFA'd by the Rockies and Cubs over the offseason, the Blue Jays scooped up Serven in January. He managed to make the Opening Day roster with Danny Jansen (wrist) starting the season on the 10-day IL. After Alejandro Kirk started the first two games, Serven will start at catcher Saturday and will face Rays right-hander Zack Littell.