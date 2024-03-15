Serven went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

One day after Danny Jansen suffered a broken bone in his wrist, Serven got the start at catcher and took Bailey Ober deep in the first inning for his third long ball of the spring. The former Rockie appears to be in line to back up Alejandro Kirk at catcher to begin the season, batting .313 (5-for-16) in camp with all five hits going for extra bases, but it's highly unlikely that kind of offensive performance will carry forward should he get significant playing time -- through 228 big-league plate appearances, more than half of which came in Coors Field, Serven has a meager .195/.248/.314 slash line.