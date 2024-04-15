Serven was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Serven was the Jays' backup catcher while Danny Jansen (wrist) was on the shelf, but he's no longer needed with Jansen back in the fold. He's hitless in 10 plate appearances this season.
