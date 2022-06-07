Biggio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Biggio logged eight starts in nine games following his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo on May 26, but he'll be taking a seat Tuesday for the third contest in a row. With Vladimir Guerrero and Matt Chapman established as the everyday starters at the two corner-infield spots and with Santiago Espinal having rebuilt some job security as the Blue Jays' primary second baseman by homering in back-to-back games, Biggio doesn't have a clear path to regular at-bats at any spot.