Biggio went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

The steal was his first of the season. Biggio has hit safely in five straight games and has been a near-everyday fixture in the Blue Jays lineup, primarily at second base, but the team also hasn't faced many left-handed starters yet. Through 11 contests, the 28-year-old is batting .290 (9-for-31) with one homer, three runs and four RBI.