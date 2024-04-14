Share Video

Biggio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Biggio will take a seat for the series finale after he had manned the keystone in each of the Blue Jays' last six games while going 8-for-22 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will spell Biggio at second base.

