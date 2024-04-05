Biggio is starting at second base and batting sixth Friday against the Yankees.
The 28-year-old was originally absent from Friday's lineup, but he's now starting after Kevin Kiermaier was scratched with a back injury. Biggio is off to a slow start this season, going 3-for-17 with a homer, four walks, three RBI and two runs in six games.
