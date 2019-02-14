Blue Jays' Clayton Richard: Tabbed as no. 4 starter
General manager Ross Atkins said that Richard is assured a spot in the Blue Jays' starting rotation to begin the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
The veteran lefty struggled mightily in 2018, posting a 5.33 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP in 27 starts before undergoing surgeries on both knees in September. Despite the lack of results, Richard's experience seems to be winning out in the race for the final spots in the rotation. Even with a rotation spot in hand, however, his poor showing in 2018 and low strikeout upside keeps him from being a viable fantasy asset until he can prove otherwise.
