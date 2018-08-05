Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suspension over
Pompey, suspended by the Blue Jays last week for violating an undisclosed team policy, was added back to Triple-A Buffalo's roster Sunday, The Buffalo News reports.
Pompey was reportedly suspended because of a heated argument with Bisons manager Bobby Meacham last weekend. Between injuries and disappointing performances, Pompey has gone from a potential regular into the Toronto lineup into a guy just trying to keep his baseball career afloat. Still, he's only 25 and has a well-rounded skill set when healthy, as evidenced by him going .345 (10-for-29) with two RBI, two stolen bases and five walks in the 10 games before his suspension. There's a few ways for Pompey to get another fair shot with the rebuilding Blue Jays -- not screaming at your manager would be one of them.
