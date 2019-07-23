Pompey (concussion) was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Once a promising prospect, Pompey's career has been derailed by multiple concussions. The 26-year-old has gotten into 64 big-league games over parts of four seasons, hitting .221/.289/.372. The Blue Jays decided they had no room for him on their 40-man roster after his latest rehab stint, but another team could still take a chance on his tools and claim him off waivers.