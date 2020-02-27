Play

Pompey signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and was assigned to major-league camp, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.

Pompey appeared in 13 games with the Blue Jays over the last two seasons, but he was sidelined for a significant portion of 2019 with a concussion. The 27-year-old will look to take advantage of a fresh start in the desert.

