Diamondbacks' Dalton Pompey: Joins Diamondbacks
Pompey signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and was assigned to major-league camp, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.
Pompey appeared in 13 games with the Blue Jays over the last two seasons, but he was sidelined for a significant portion of 2019 with a concussion. The 27-year-old will look to take advantage of a fresh start in the desert.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Remains in organization•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Rehab expires Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hitless in first game at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Could play in games next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...