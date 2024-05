Jansen is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Jansen is on the bench for a second consecutive game, but he didn't get a true day off in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Twins, as he was summoned from the bench as a pinch hitter and drove in a run in his lone plate appearance. He'll likely get a more proper day of rest Monday while Alejandro Kirk gets another turn behind the plate.