Jansen (back) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth Tuesdya against the Orioles.

Jansen sat out Monday for the second straight game due to back spasms but is ready to play Tuesday. The fact the 29-year-old is immediately returning to work behind the plate indicates the injury wasn't a serious concern. Jansen has carried a hot bat through nine games in May with a 1.101 OPS in 28 at-bats.