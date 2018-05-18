Blue Jays' Deck McGuire: Recalled from Buffalo
McGuire was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McGuire will take the roster spot of Jaime Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day DL with left shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move. There's a chance McGuire will toe the rubber in Garcia's place during Sunday's game against Oakland, but Sam Gaviglio is also a candidate to draw the start. Over his past four starts with Buffalo, McGuire has posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 23:9 K:BB across 25 innings.
