McGuire was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McGuire will take the roster spot of Jaime Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day DL with left shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move. There's a chance McGuire will toe the rubber in Garcia's place during Sunday's game against Oakland, but Sam Gaviglio is also a candidate to draw the start. Over his past four starts with Buffalo, McGuire has posted a 1.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 23:9 K:BB across 25 innings.