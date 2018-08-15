Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Travis is not in the starting lineup versus the Royals on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis will take a seat following 12 straight starts, during which he's slashed .280/.308/.480 with three home runs, 12 RBI and one stolen base. Richard Urena will draw a start at the keystone and bat ninth in his stead.
