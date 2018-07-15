Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Steps in for concussed Gurriel
Travis Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan Sunday against the Red Sox.
Travis had been ceding time to Lourdes Gurriel at the keystone earlier in July, but the former started five consecutive contests before heading to the bench Saturday. It now looks like Travis' path to regular at-bats will become even clearer after Gurriel reported a severe headache and symptoms of nauseousness following Saturday's contest, resulting in his placement on the 7-day disabled list prior to the series finale. Gurriel will have to demonstrate substantial progress in his recovery over the next several days if he's to gain clearance to return from the DL when first eligible July 22.
