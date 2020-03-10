Blue Jays' Elvis Luciano: Optioned to minors
Luciano was optioned to minor-league camp on Tuesday, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Luciano made his big-league debut last season, something he definitely wouldn't have done if not for his status as a Rule 5 pick, as he'd previously never pitched in full-season ball. In that context, his 5.35 ERA in 33.2 innings was impressively respectable, even if it did come with a 27:24 K:BB. It will likely be a few more years before the 20-year-old returns to the majors.
