Luciano won't throw for 12 weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his right arm, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The given timeline means Luciano won't resume throwing until early August, and he'll still have to build back up over several weeks at that point before returning to game action. Luciano had been pitching for Double-A New Hampshire, where he'd allowed seven earned runs in three innings across a pair of starts.