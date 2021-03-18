The Blue Jays optioned Luciano to their minor-league camp Thursday.
After being selected by the Blue Jays in the 2018 Rule 5 draft, Luciano spent the entire 2019 campaign on the big-league roster in his age-19 season. Unsurprisingly, the right-hander had a tough go against major-league hitters, compiling a 5.35 ERA and 1.78 WHIP and a 27:24 K:BB in 33.2 innings out of the bullpen. Luciano spent the entire 2020 season on the injured list, but after returning to full health for spring training, he'll likely report to Triple-A Buffalo or Double-A New Hampshire to continue his development.