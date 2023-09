Ryu (3-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers. He struck out five.

Ryu had his first quality start in Tuesday's outing as it was his first time going more than five innings this season. The 36-year-old has been solid since returning from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 1, posting a 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:9 K:BB in 40 innings. Ryu is slated to start at Boston in his next outing.