Ryu came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Rays, coughing up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

Two of the long balls came in the first inning, as Ryu served up a solo shot to Yandy Diaz and a three-run blast to Josh Lowe. The veteran southpaw avoided his fourth loss of the season when the Blue Jays took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, only for closer Jordan Romano to blow the save in the ninth. Ryu's failed to complete five innings in two straight starts, and he has a 4.32 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 25 innings in September. With the Jays in a dogfight for a wild-card spot, he may need to step things up in his final outing of the regular season -- a rematch with the Rays back in Toronto next weekend.