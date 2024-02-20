Ryu is expected to sign a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Ryu started 11 games in 2023 for the Blue Jays after returning from Tommy John surgery, posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 38:14 K:BB across 52.0 innings. The 36-year-old has elected to return overseas for the upcoming season, where he won KBO MVP and Rookie of the Year during his 2006 campaign.
