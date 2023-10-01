Ryu did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits over three innings against the Rays. He struck out one and did not issue any walks.

Ryu got knocked around early, giving up one run on three hits in the first inning as the Rays took an early lead. He would allow another four hits over the next two frames before being relieved by Trevor Richards to open the fourth. The lefty has now failed to make it through five innings in three consecutive starts, allowing six or more hits in each of those outings. Ryu also recorded just one strikeout on the day, which marked his season low.