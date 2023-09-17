Ryu did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing six hits and two walks over 4.2 scoreless innings against Boston. He struck out two.

Ryu held the Red Sox off the board Sunday, though he wasn't able to make it through the fifth inning after throwing 83 pitches. While the Jays continue to monitor the left-hander's pitch count, Ryu's provided a steadying presence in the rotation since returning from Tommy John surgery in early August, going 3-3 with a 2.62 ERA in nine starts (44.2 innings). He's currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Rays in his next outing.