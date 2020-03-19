Groshans said in an interview with Jim Callis of MLB.com earlier this month that he made a full recovery from the left foot injury that sidelined him from mid-May onward last season. "Mostly just being flexible, being able to move quicker, faster," Groshans said, regarding what he focused on this offseason once he became healthy again. "I lost a little bit of body fat, put some muscle on just to try and get stronger. I actually feel lighter, faster and stronger than I did last year."

Groshans' 2020 debut looks like it will have to wait until at least mid-May after Major League Baseball recently announced the start of the season would be pushed back eight weeks or more, but he'll at least head into his third pro campaign with a clean bill of health. Before the sore left foot sidelined him, Groshans more than held his own in the Midwest League, posting a .337/.427/.482 slash line (167 wRC+). He'll likely start the season with Low-A Lansing but could be in store for a quick promotion to High-A Dunedin if he resumes raking at the plate right away.