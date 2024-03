Groshans was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Groshans was designated for assignment Wednesday, and he will now report to Triple-A. The third baseman joined the Yankees organization Feb. 13 after he was DFA'd by the Marlins, and he'll now look to prove himself with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in order to earn a call-up to the major-league roster in 2024.