The Marlins designated Groshans for assignment Tuesday.

Groshans will lose his spot on the 40-man roster following the acquisition of Jonah Bride from Oakland on Tuesday. After making his MLB debut in 2022, Groshans spent all of last season with Triple-A Jacksonville, where he slashed .244/.341/.331 with 61 RBI in 528 plate appearances. The 24-year-old will presumably return to Jacksonville to begin 2024.