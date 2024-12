Groshans signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Most of Groshans' time last season was spent in Double-A, where he slashed .237/.313/.318 across 320 plate appearances between the Yankees' and Athletics' affiliates. He could potentially receive a bump to Triple-A upon joining the Royals, though major-league at-bats are likely out of the question for the 25-year-old.