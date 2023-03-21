Groshans (shoulder) took batting practice Tuesday morning in Marlins camp, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's another step in the right direction for Groshans, who banged up his left shoulder earlier this month in a Grapefruit League game. The 23-year-old will seemingly be ready for the beginning of the season at Triple-A Jacksonville.
