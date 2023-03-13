Groshans reported improvement with his ailing left shoulder Sunday, according to MLB.com.
Groshans' shoulder was banged up after he made a pair of diving plays on Friday, but it sounds like he's going to be fine. The infielder should be ready to return to Grapefruit League play later this week.
More News
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Battling sore shoulder•
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Getting work at first base•
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role•
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Smacks first career homer•
-
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: First three career hits•