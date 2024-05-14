Berrios did not factor into the decision Monday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

Berrios allowed two solo homers to Adley Rutschman but otherwise only allowed one additional single through seven quality innings. It was a nice bounce-back performance for Berrios, who was lit up for eight runs in his last start against the Phillies after having allowed just seven runs total through his first seven appearances. He will carry a 2.82 ERA and 1.05 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place over the weekend when the Blue Jays host the Rays.