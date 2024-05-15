Turner (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Baltimore.
Turner is one of a few Blue Jays players that's been under the weather of late, but he's the only one that will remain on the bench Wednesday. The Blue Jays are off Thursday, so Turner will aim to be back in the lineup Friday versus the Rays. Daniel Vogelbach will step in for Turner on Wednesday as Toronto's designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Absence continuing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: One of three sick Toronto players•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Sitting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Clubs pair of homers•