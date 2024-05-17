Turner (illness) is back in the lineup as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Rays.
Turner was one of three sick Toronto players and missed the starting lineup for team's last three games due to the illness. The primary designated hitter will return against Tampa Bay, slashing .246/.317/.405 on the season with 16 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Absence continuing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: One of three sick Toronto players•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Sitting in second straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Sitting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Justin Turner: Getting breather Wednesday•