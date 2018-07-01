Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Heads to bench

Morales is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

Morales has managed only two hits while striking out nine times in 18 at-bats over the past seven games, so he'll get a day off to clear his head in the series finale. With Morales on the bench, Curtis Granderson will assume designated-hitter duties, opening up a spot in the outfield for Randal Grichuk.

