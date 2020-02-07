Play

Morales announced his retirement from baseball Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Morales calls it quits after failing to stick with the Athletics or Yankees last season. The 36-year-old spent parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues, appearing for the aforementioned teams in addition to the Angels, Mariners, Twins, Royals and Blue Jays. He'll finish with 213 homers, 740 RBI, 1,289 hits and a .265/.327/.453 slash line. He won a World Series with the Royals in 2015.

