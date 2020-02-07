Kendrys Morales: Announces retirement
Morales announced his retirement from baseball Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Morales calls it quits after failing to stick with the Athletics or Yankees last season. The 36-year-old spent parts of 13 seasons in the big leagues, appearing for the aforementioned teams in addition to the Angels, Mariners, Twins, Royals and Blue Jays. He'll finish with 213 homers, 740 RBI, 1,289 hits and a .265/.327/.453 slash line. He won a World Series with the Royals in 2015.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 11-20
How deep does the elite tier go in 2020? Deeper than usual, with plenty of potential top earners...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 31-40
You're going to see plenty of starting pitchers and high-upside sluggers going off the board...