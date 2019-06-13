Morales (calf) is not expected to spend much more than 10 days on the injured list, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Morales landed on the injured list Thursday with a left calf strain, but it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one. The veteran slugger is eligible to return June 22; Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) may be back before then, however, which would push Morales to a bench role upon his return.