Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Brief IL-stint expected
Morales (calf) is not expected to spend much more than 10 days on the injured list, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Morales landed on the injured list Thursday with a left calf strain, but it doesn't sound like his stay on the shelf will be an extended one. The veteran slugger is eligible to return June 22; Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) may be back before then, however, which would push Morales to a bench role upon his return.
