Morales (calf) fielded grounders Wednesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Morales, who resumed hitting earlier in the week, continues to make steady progress in his return from a strained left calf. While the veteran slugger isn't expected to remain sidelined for much longer, he'll likely be designated for assignment once healthy following the Yankees' acquisition of Edwin Encarnacion, per Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger.

More News
Our Latest Stories