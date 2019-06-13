Yankees' Kendrys Morales: Lands on IL
Morales was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left calf strain.
The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Morales will be out of commission until at least June 22 following this move. With Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) both somewhat close to returning from injuries of their own, Morales may not have a role to come back to. Nestor Cortes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take his place on the roster.
