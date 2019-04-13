Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Rays.

Gurriel cut the deficit to five in the seventh inning with a two-run double, but Tampa Bay would secure an 11-7 victory with the help of three ninth-inning runs. Following Friday's performance, the 25-year-old second baseman has notched a base knock in three straight games and has collected two doubles along with three RBI over that brief stretch.