Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to minors
Gurriel was sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Gurriel was left off the lineup card for Friday's game against the Angels, indicating his removal from the 25-man roster due to the return of Steve Pearce (oblique). During his lone appearance with the team this time around, Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss. Expect to see the 24-year-old back in the big leagues in the near future.
