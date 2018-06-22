Gurriel was sent back down to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Gurriel was left off the lineup card for Friday's game against the Angels, indicating his removal from the 25-man roster due to the return of Steve Pearce (oblique). During his lone appearance with the team this time around, Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss. Expect to see the 24-year-old back in the big leagues in the near future.