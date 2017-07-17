Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Designated for assignment
The Blue Jays designated Harrell for assignment Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dominic Leone will assume Harrell's spot in the bullpen after the 32-year-old scuffled in his four relief appearances, giving up five runs on 10 hits and four walks in 6.1 innings. Harrell is expected to pass through waivers unclaimed, and if that's the case, he'll likely accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo and work as a swingman.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Joining major-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Lucas Harrell: Signs minor league contract with Blue Jays•
-
Lucas Harrell: Becomes free agent Friday•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Clears waivers, decision looming•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Placed on DL with groin strain•
-
Rangers' Lucas Harrell: Suffers groin strain•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...