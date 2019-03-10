Shoemaker gave up three runs on two hits and four walks over three innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Compounding his control issues was the fact that both hits against Shoemaker left the yard, off the bats of Rhys Hoskins and Lane Adams. While the right-hander has now fanned 10 through 7.2 spring innings, he's also given up four homers, a worrying ratio for a pitcher who posted a 1.5 HR/9 in 108.2 innings over the last two seasons. The Jays are counting on Shoemaker to fill a mid-rotation role for them, but if he continues to serve up long balls -- a weakness likely to be regularly exploited in the AL East -- his health might not be the only thing keeping him from shouldering a full workload in 2019.