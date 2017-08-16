Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Gets dropped from 40-man roster
The Blue Jays designated Ohlman for assignment Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
An earlier report suggested Ohlman was just being optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Miguel Montero's (groin) return from the disabled list, but the 26-year-old backstop will actually lose out on a 40-man roster spot. Ohlman still seemingly has a good chance at remaining in the Blue Jays organization as catching depth at Triple-A, provided he goes unclaimed off waivers.
