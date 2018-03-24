Ohlman was traded to Boston on Saturday for cash considerations.

Ohlman had signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in January after spending 2017 in the Blue Jays organization. He made his big-league debut for Toronto last season, appearing in 7 games. The 27-year-old will provide organizational depth for the Red Sox and is unlikely to play more than the occasional game in the majors.

