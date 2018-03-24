Red Sox's Michael Ohlman: Shipped to Boston
Ohlman was traded to Boston on Saturday for cash considerations.
Ohlman had signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in January after spending 2017 in the Blue Jays organization. He made his big-league debut for Toronto last season, appearing in 7 games. The 27-year-old will provide organizational depth for the Red Sox and is unlikely to play more than the occasional game in the majors.
More News
-
Rangers' Michael Ohlman: Signs minor-league deal with Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Gets dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Called up Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Awaiting recall Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Evolving into power hitter•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...