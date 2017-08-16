Ohlman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ohlman was banished back to the minors to make room for Miguel Montero (groin), who was the first of the Blue Jays' three injured catchers to return from the disabled list. During his brief stay with the big club, Ohlman picked up four at-bats while serving as the primary backup to Raffy Lopez.