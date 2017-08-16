Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Sent back to Triple-A
Ohlman was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Ohlman was banished back to the minors to make room for Miguel Montero (groin), who was the first of the Blue Jays' three injured catchers to return from the disabled list. During his brief stay with the big club, Ohlman picked up four at-bats while serving as the primary backup to Raffy Lopez.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Called up Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Awaiting recall Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Evolving into power hitter•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Accepts Triple-A assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Ohlman: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...