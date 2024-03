Lukes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

The 29-year-old outfielder was hoping to win a spot on the Blue Jays' bench in camp, but despite batting .450 (18-for-40) this spring with four doubles, a triple, two steals and a 5:5 BB:K, Lukes will begin the season back in Triple-A. He has little left to prove in the minors after slashing .311/.381/.459 for Buffalo in 159 games over the last two years, but Lukes will likely have to wait for an injury to create a big-league opportunity for him.